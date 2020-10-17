Update on Azerbaijani losses

The Azerbaijani side has lost 5 UAVs, 2 armored vehicles, 1 plane in the past 24 hours, 150 of its troops have been killed.

The Azerbaijani side has suffered 6,109 losses in manpower since the start of the hostilities on September 27, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informs.

According to the latest update, 186 Azerbaijani drones have been shot down; 16 helicopters and 22 planes have been destroyed.

A total of 554 units of armored vehicles and 4 TOS systems have also been struck by the Artsakh forces.

The Armenian Unified Infocenter provides updates on the Azerbaijani losses on daily basis.