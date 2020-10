City of Milan urges Italian authorities to recognize the Republic of Artsakh

The City of Milan has adopted a motion, calling on the Italian authorities to recognize the Republic of Artskh, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) reports.

“On 15 October 2020, in a historical vote, Milan became the first ever big European city to recognize the Republic of Artsakh,” EAFJD said.

The resolution also strongly condemns the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh.