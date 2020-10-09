WarGonzo presents special report from Hadrut region

The WarGonzo project has presented a special report from the southern front.

WarGonzo’s Semen Pegov visited the frontline with Artsrun Hovhannisyan, special representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense.

The two drive from Hadrut to Fizuli.

Earlier today Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev claimed the Azerbaijani forces had captured Hadrut.

Both the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and the spokesperson of the President of Artsakh deny Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s claims on having captured the city of Hadrut.

“I am in Hadrut right now, and for some reason I see only Armenians,” official representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for the President of Artsakh Vahram Poghosyan said Aliyev’s assertions about Hadrut are “as far from reality as the Azerbaijani terrorist army from Hadrut.”