Stay strong, the nation is behind you: Dan Bilzerian to Armenian soldiers

American Armenian billionaire, professional poker player, and Instagrammer Dan Bilzerian has encouraged Armenian soldiers against Azergaijani aggression.

“To all the Armenian boys out there fighting to not be eradicated, stay strong, your nation is behind you, I’m behind you,” Bilzerian tweeted.

To all the Armenian boys out there fighting to not be eradicated, stay strong, your nation is behind you, I’m behind you.I’m proud of you guys, keep fighting the good fight. & remember no matter how bad things get at least you aren’t Azerbaijani & you don’t sodomize farm animals — Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian) October 9, 2020

“I’m proud of you guys, keep fighting the good fight. And remember no matter how bad things get at least you aren’t Azerbaijani & you don’t sodomize farm animals,” he added.

Last week Dan Bilzerian, his brother Adam Bilzerian and their family pledged $250,000 for the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.