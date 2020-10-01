ANCC: Dan and Adam Bilzerian pledge $250,000 for Artsakh

American Armenian billionaire, professional poker player, and Instagrammer Dan Bilzerian, his brother Adam Bilzerian and their family have pledged $250,000 for the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) reports.

ANCC says the news was first reported by US Armenia TV.

🇦🇲 Just in ! Dan Bilzerian, Adam Bilzerian and their family just pledged $250,000 for #Artsakh and #Armenia 🙏 Make your donation today!https://camam.akaraisin.com/ui/ArtsakhAid

The Committee calls to participate in a fundraiser organized by Canadian Armenians amid the ongoing Azerbaijani offensive against Artsakh.

“We Canadian Armenians, as well as Armenians all over the world are united and consider ourselves in a state of full mobilization to help our brethren in Armenia and Artsakh. Armenians across the world declare their entire solidarity with Armenia and Artsakh,” the organizers say,.

Dan Bilzerian paid a three-day visit to Armenia, where he gained Armenian citizenship and registered for military service. He then headed for Artsakh, where he demonstrated his shooting skills at a shooting range.