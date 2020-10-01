ANCC: Dan and Adam Bilzerian pledge $250,000 for Artsakh

American Armenian billionaire, professional poker player, and Instagrammer Dan Bilzerian, his brother Adam Bilzerian and their family have pledged $250,000 for the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) reports.
ANCC says the news was first reported by US Armenia TV.
The Committee calls to participate in a fundraiser organized by Canadian Armenians amid the ongoing Azerbaijani offensive against Artsakh.
“We Canadian Armenians, as well as Armenians all over the world are united and consider ourselves in a state of full mobilization to help our brethren in Armenia and Artsakh. Armenians across the world declare their entire solidarity with Armenia and Artsakh,” the organizers say,.
Dan Bilzerian paid a three-day visit to Armenia, where he gained Armenian citizenship and registered for military service. He then headed for Artsakh, where he demonstrated his shooting skills at a shooting range.