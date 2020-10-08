PoliticsTopVideo

Mercenaries being recruited in Afrin to fight against Artsakh (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 8, 2020, 13:55
In a video shot in the Syrian city of Afrin, the Imam is seen calling on those present to join in waging a war against Artsakh on the part of Azerbaijan, as they did in Syria and Libya.

