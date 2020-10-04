Pashinyan, Merkel discuss ongoing hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Prime Minister Pashinyan provided information on the developments in the hostilities. He spoke about the involvement of the Turkish military, as well as the recent revelations that the country was transporting mercenaries to Azerbaijan.

The German Chancellor strongly stressed the need for a ceasefire and the resumption of the peace process, in line with the statement of the heads of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries of October 1.