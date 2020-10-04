Archbishop of Athens expresses support to Armenia amid “violent ordeal”

Ieronymos II, the Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, has expressed heartfelt support to Armenia amid the ongoing hostilities. The Archbishop has sent a letter to His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, which reads:

“Your Holiness,

It was with deep sorrow and distress that, in its session of September 29 of the current year, the Standing Holy Synod of the Holy Church of Greece was informed of the armed conflict befalling you, and this was the reason for which it decided to express its most heartfelt support and sympathy to Your beloved Holiness and through It to the entire brotherly people of long-suffering Armenia for this terrible bloody and violent ordeal.

We pray with you, empathizing with and most willingly partaking of your suffering and anguish, standing in full solidarity with Your Holiness and οur beloved Armenian people, intensifying our prayers and entreaties in its favors, so that it may cope with these crucial moments , and wishing that these new trials may come to an end as soon as possible for the purpose of its uninterrupted salvation and progress.

May we seize this occasion to embrace Your Holiness mentally in Christ our God and Savior and remain lovingly yours,

Archbishop of Athens IEROΝYMOS, President The Chief Secretary Bishop Philotheos of Oraioi.