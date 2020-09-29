Karabakh conflict: Kremlin calls on Turkey not to add add fuel to fire

The Kremlin is confident that statements about possible military support for Azerbaijan and Armenia only add fuel to the fire, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today.

“It’s necessary to persuade the parties to return to a political-diplomatic way of settlement,” he said.

“The Kremlin, first of all, proceeds from the need for an early ceasefire and end to hostilities. Any statements about any military support or military activity definitely add fuel to the fire. We are categorically against this,” Peskov stated.

“We call on all countries, especially our partners, such as Turkey, to do everything to convince the opposing sides to cease fire and return to a peaceful settlement of this long-standing conflict through political and diplomatic means,” Peskov said.

He stressed that “the Russian side is in constant contact with Yerevan, Baku and Ankara at various levels.” “We collect all information about what is happening on the line of contact, track all the news, analyze the situation and use this knowledge to form our future position and determine next steps together with our partners in the CSTO,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

Peskov stated that Russia and other OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries should take a responsible stance without any adventurism for the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Of course, you need to understand that being a responsible co-chair of the relevant OSCE group, the Russian Federation, like the other co-chairs, must take a balanced position, a responsible position, devoid of any adventurism,” the Kremlin spokesman said. According to him, “only this enables Moscow to really effectively offer its mediating role in the settlement of this conflict.

Peskov said that the events on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh are a topic for in-depth analysis in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).