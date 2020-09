New music video celebrates soldiers, who kept Armenia safe during July clashes

Zinuzh Media presents a new music video dedicated to the brave soldiers, who kept the country safe during the July battles on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The song is performed by Arsen Safaryan, Mihran Tsarukyan, Arabo Ispiryan, Arame, Mkrtich Arzumanyan and Aram MP3.

Music and lyrics: Raffi Altunyan

Director: Syoma Kodabashyan

DOP: Felix Shakhtoyan

Lightman: Arshak Khachaturyan Arangement

Mix & Recording: Edgar Aleqsanyan (Duetro)

Duduk: Jivan Gasparyan

Editor: Karen Melqumyan

Author of the project: Gevorg Altunyan

Producer: Karen Petrosyan