Levon Aronian opens up on losing wife Arianne, regaining love and devotion to chess

Armenia’s leading chess player Levon Aronian has taken to Facebook to share his feelings after losing wife Arianne and to inform that he’s “happy, healthy and surrounded by love.”

“This year has been unbearably difficult for me. A year that will incomprehensibly change our lives. In any case, it has already changed mine,” Aronin said in a lengthy post.

“Losing Arianne was the worst thing I ever felt. Going through this hell made me understand myself and analyze my life. I know that Arie always wanted me to be honest, to be honest with myself and open in front of people because that’s how I am. So, in this letter, I want to be honest about what has been going on in my life lately and to promise to be honest throughout my life,” he added.

The main thing I want to share with you is that I now have a person in my life who makes me want to live again, Levon said.

“Fate brought me love and light in the face of Ani, and I feel that from now on all misfortunes are in the past. Ani is one of the kindest and most devoted people I have ever met. Our interests and goals in life are very similar. She understands me in all languages,” Aronian continued.

He said he will continue to play chess if the “health and life allow.” “I believe we all come to life for a mission. I did not choose to become a chess player.”

“In the photo where I’m five, I am standing with a chessboard in my hand, but I only learned to play chess when I was 9 years old. I love the chess world, I’m glad that many of my colleagues are smart, caring people. I believe I came to this world to be a chess player, to be committed to my principles,” Levon continued.

“I am sure that Arie would also support my decision to dedicate my life to chess forever. I have been faithful and loved my wife for 13 years, no one knows what I felt after losing her. I know that angels have sent me one chance to love and to be loved. I will honor the memory of my wife not for a year, but for the rest of my life. I know for a fact that she would like me to continue live and be happy in life. I believe that people who know how to love will understand me. I’m grateful to Ani and my friends for standing by me during all the difficult times,” he added.

“The main purpose of my letter was to inform you that I am happy, healthy and thankful to God that I am surrounded by love. I wish you all love and health, because there is nothing more important in life,” Aronian concluded.

Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caolli died in March 2020 weeks after a major road accident.