Football: Armenia’s First League suspended, 5 clubs and 58 people disqualified

Five clubs of the Armenian First League and 58 people have been disqualified, the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) reports.

The FFA Executive Committee held a special meeting today to discuss the the decision taken by the FFA Disciplinary and Ethics Committee on the involvement of the Aragats, Torpedo, Masis, Locomotive and Yerevan football clubs in match fixing.

Having discussed the facts and materials presented by the law enforcement agencies and UEFA, the Disciplinary Committee had earlier made a decision to disqualify the five teams and 58 people involved (including 45 for life).

Taking into account the decision of the FFA Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, the FFA Executive Committee unanimously voted in favor of terminating the First League.

The decisions on the winner of the First League and the format of the next season will be made during the further sittings of the FFA Executive Committee, after the decisions on possible appeals by the clubs involved.