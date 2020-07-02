Russian Constitutional changes approved by 77.93% as 99.9% of ballots counted – CEC

Russia’s Constitutional amendments have been backed by 77.93 percent of voted, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after 99.9 percent of ballots were processed.

The reforms would reset Mr Putin’s term limits to zero in 2024, allowing him to serve two more six-year terms.

There are around 200 amendments proposed to the constitution. These include measures to respect the country’s heritage and the orthodox church as well as strengthen the Kremlin over local and municipal authorities.

One change also defines marriage as a union between a man and a woman in the constitution, thus formally outlawing same-sex marriage.

Some social changes would guarantee that the minimum wage does not fall under the cost of living and ensure that pensions rise over time.