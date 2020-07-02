At least 50 killed in Myanmar jade mine landslide

At least 50 people have been killed in a landslide at a jade mining site in northern Myanmar, the BBC reports.

Some reports say that more people may be buried at the site in the Hpakant area of Kachin state.

A wave of mud triggered by heavy rain engulfed those collecting stones, the fire service said.

Myanmar is the world’s biggest source of jade but its mines have seen numerous accidents, many involving people who scavenge for stones.

The country’s fire service department said in a Facebook post: “Now in total 50 dead bodies. We are still working on the rescue process.”