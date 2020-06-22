Neolithic monument found near Stonehenge

Archaeologists have discovered a ring of prehistoric shafts, dug thousands of years ago near Stonehenge, the BBC reports.

Fieldwork has revealed evidence of a 2km wide circle of large shafts measuring more than 10m in diameter and 5m in depth.

They surround the ancient settlement of Durrington Walls, 3km from Stonehenge.

Tests suggest the ground works are Neolithic and were excavated more than 4,500 years ago.

Experts believe the 20 or more shafts may have served as a boundary to a sacred area connected to the henge.

A team of academics from the universities of St Andrews, Birmingham, Warwick, Glasgow and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David worked on the project.