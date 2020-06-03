Italy reopens borders to Europe with no quarantine

Italy reopened its borders to European travelers on Wednesday as the country attempts to rescue its tourism industry, Euronews reports.

From today, travelers from most other European countries will be allowed in with no quarantine and people will be allowed to move freely between regions.

Three airports – Rome, Milan and Naples – will resume international arrivals, with flights scheduled to depart from Heathrow and Manchester today.

However there are fears in Italy that people may be put off visiting, with neighbouring countries keeping restrictions on travel from the country even as they open up to other European nations.

A severe nationwide lockdown was imposed in Italy in March as the country emerged as a global hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic.

It now faces the challenge of enticing visitors back, as it looks to the summer holiday season as a possible route to some sort of economic recovery. Italy is currently facing the worst recession since the Second World War.

More than 33,500 people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in Italy since the start of the outbreak, currently the world’s third highest death toll after the UK and the US.