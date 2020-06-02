Pobeda airline paints medical mask on plane

Russian low-cost airline Pobeda has painted a medical mask on the nose of its planes, TASS reports.

A message on the fuselage reads “Thank you to the heroes in white gowns!”

“The livery is symbolic and reminds passengers of the requirement to wear masks and gloves. The project was initiated by the airline staff and paid for from their personal funds. The first flight was operated on Moscow-Krasnodar route today,” the company said.

“Our team feels huge respect and endless gratitude for the dedicated work of our doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical workers. We urge everyone not to add them work. Be as responsible as possible and do not neglect security measures: now we all need to wear masks and gloves,” said Pobeda CEO Andrei Kalmykov.