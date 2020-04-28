Maestro Loris Tjeknavorian releases composition on coronavirus in home quarantine

Renowned Iranian Armenian Maestro Loris Tjeknavorian has released a piece on coronavirus that he composed in three movements during the home quarantine, Tehran Times reports.

“These days that the new virus has dominated the world, artists and musicians have reacted in different ways and for my part, I tried to show my feelings towards this world issue with a new composition,” he told the Persian service of MNA..

The 12-minute composition named “Corona” is composed of three movements named “Assault”, “Death”, and “Life”.

“I have been staying at home these days to protect myself and my other citizens from the new virus, and try to spend time in the best way possible,” he said.

“The first step to fight the coronavirus is to observe all the health tips to get rid of this new disease soon, but as long as this situation continues we should try to do our best, if we are an artist or a musician, we need to work harder and if not we need to increase our personal information,” he noted.

“I have been working more than before. I watch films and listen to music, because I believe music is one of the best ways to help people in confronting a crisis,” he added.

The composition has been sampled by Ehsan Beiraqdar and mixed by Omid Nikbin, while Yarta Yaran has collaborated as a photographer.