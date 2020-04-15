Presidents of Armenia, Georgia discuss anti-coronavirus measures

In a video conversation the Presidents of Armenia and Georgia Armen Sarkissian and Salome Zurabisvili discussed the anti-coronavirus measures in the two countries.

The interlocutors hailed the close cooperation and constant contacts between the two neighboring and friendly countries at all levels in the current difficult situation, emphasizing that the implementation of coordinated measures and joint efforts are more important than ever during times of crisis.

The Presidents of Armenia and Georgia expressed confidence that the joint efforts would definitely help overcome the current situation and its aftermath, and in the future the whole potential of cooperation between the two countries will directed at ensuring economic revival and welfare of the two peoples.

President Sarkissian said that the issue of food security remains relevant, especially in the current situation. In this context, the interlocutors touched upon food security in the interconnected world and the region, and a number of other issues.