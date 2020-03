4,041 single seniors in Armenia to receive a one-month supply of food

With the support of the Armenian Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, 4,041 single seniors will be provided food for one month.

Mission Armenia and German Red Cross have today launched a program to provide seniors with food.

Thus, Mission Armenia will provide food to 1,934 people in Yerevan and another 1,892 single elderly people in the regions.

The German Red Cross company will provide 215 single adults with a one-month supply of food.