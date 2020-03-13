Armenia, Georgia agree to suspend the movement of citizens

Armenia and Georgia have reached an agreement to temporarily suspend the movement of citizens between the two countries for 10 days starting at 08:00 on March 14, Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

At the same time, he says, the two countries will ensure the unimpeded entry of citizens who wish to return home.

These restrictions apply to all types of vehicles, but do not apply to freight.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. I am convinced that there is a general understanding that we are taking these steps solely to ensure public safety,” the Deputy PM said.