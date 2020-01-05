Armenia, Iran FMs discuss situation in the Middle East

Armenian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Javad Zarif held a phone conversation today at the initiative of the Iranian side.

The Foreign Ministers discussed the situation established in the Middle East as a result of the recent human casualties in Baghdad.

On behalf of the Armenian government, Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan expressed his condolences to the Iranian government and people over the death of a senior Iranian official.

The Armenian Foreign Minister attached importance to the prevention of further tensions and mitigation of the situation through peaceful means.

The Armenian Foreign Minister emphasized Armenia’s readiness to continue close cooperation with all its partners to ensure ​​regional stability and security.