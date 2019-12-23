Saudis sentence five to death for Khashoggi murder

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year, the public prosecutor has said, the BBC reports.

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi government, was killed inside the kingdom’s consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul by a team of Saudi agents.

The Saudi public prosecutor said it was the result of a “rogue operation” and put 11 unnamed individuals on trial.

A UN expert has concluded that it was an “extrajudicial execution.”