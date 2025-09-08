Five killed in Jerusalem shooting attack, paramedics say

At least five people have been killed and seven seriously wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem, paramedics say, the BBC reports.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service identifies the dead as three men in their 30s, one woman in her 50s, and one man in his 50s.

Nine people with gunshot wounds were taken to local hospitals along with three others injured by broken glass.

Israeli police said two “terrorists” opened fire towards a bus stop at Ramot Junction, on the city’s northern outskirts.

There was no immediate claim from any armed groups.