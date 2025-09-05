Joe Biden undergoes skin cancer surgery

Former US President Joe Biden recently underwent skin cancer surgery, his spokeswoman said.

Biden had Mohs surgery, she told the CBS News, but did not immediately provide further details.

The procedure is used to cut away skin until no evidence of cancer remains.

The 82-year-old had been spotted with a wound on the right side of his head in recent days.

In 2023, Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest during a routine health screening.

In May, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.