Pope Leo signs BMW motorbike to be auctioned for children’s charity

Pope Leo signed a BMW motorbike at his general audience on Wednesday (September 3), which will be auctioned off with proceeds going to a children’s charity, Reuters reports.

The pope sat on the bike as crowds clapped and cheered in St. Peter’s Square after he signed the white vehicle bearing a “LEO XIV” plate.

Reuters

The bike was brought to Pope Leo by motorcycling group Jesus-Biker, who will then sell the bike to benefit a children’s aid project in Madagascar.

Jesus-Biker said that the bike is inspired by the popemobile and will act as “travelling symbol of faith, solidarity, and peace.”