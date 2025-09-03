Google avoids break-up but must share data with rivals

Google will not have to sell its Chrome web browser but must share information with competitors, a US federal judge has ordered, the BBC reports.

The remedies decided by District Judge Amit Mehta have emerged after a years-long court battle over Google’s dominance in online search.

The case centred around Google’s position as the default search engine on a range of its own products such as Android and Chrome as well as others made by the likes of Apple.

The US Department of Justice had demanded that Google sell Chrome – Tuesday’s decision means the tech giant can keep it but it will be barred from having exclusive contracts and must share search data with rivals.