Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

Belgium will recognise a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on Tuesday, adding to international pressure on Israel after similar moves by Australia, Britain, Canada and France, Reuters reports.

Under mounting global criticism for its war in Gaza, Israel has been angered by the pledges to formally recognise a Palestinian state at a summit during this month’s U.N. event.

Belgium will join the signatories of the New York Declaration, paving the way for a two-state solution, or a Palestinian state co-existing in peace alongside Israel, Prevot said in a post on X.

The decision comes “in light of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, and in response to the violence perpetrated by Israel in violation of international law,” Prevot added.

Belgium intends to recognize a Palestinian state as part of a joint diplomatic initiative led by France and Saudi Arabia, Prevot said.