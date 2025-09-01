Russia accused of jamming GPS of Ursula von der Leyen’s plane during Bulgaria trip

Russia has been accused of jamming the GPS of the airplane carrying Ursula von der Leyen during her official visit to Bulgaria on Sunday, EuroNews reports.

The incident, first reported by the Financial Times, forced the plane to land at the city of Plovdiv using paper maps, rather than the conventional electronic system.

“We can confirm there was GPS jamming, but the plane landed safely. We have received information from Bulgarian authorities that they suspect this blatant interference was carried out by Russia,” a Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

“We are well aware that threats and intimidation are a regular component of Russia’s hostile actions. This will further reinforce our unshakable commitment to ramp up our defense capabilities and support for Ukraine.”