Putin, Modi hold one-on-one Talks inside Aurus Limousine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began their bilateral talks inside the Russian leader’s Aurus limousine, TASS reports.

The two leaders had already met earlier at the Meijiang International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Their official negotiations, however, were scheduled to take place at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Tianjin, which is serving as the Russian president’s temporary residence during the summit.

Before heading to the hotel, Putin offered to give his Indian counterpart a ride. As a result, the bilateral discussions effectively started “on the wheels.”

Upon arrival at the Ritz-Carlton, the delegations accompanying the two leaders entered the building, but Putin and Modi remained inside the vehicle, continuing their one-on-one conversation. That private exchange lasted for about 50 minutes. Only afterwards did they move into the conference hall, where their delegations had been waiting throughout the extended car meeting.

“After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X after the meeting.