Kim Jong Un to join Putin and other leaders at China military parade

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un will attend a military parade in Beijing next week, China’s foreign ministry has said – in what is believed to be his first international level meeting of leaders, the BBC reports.

The so-called “Victory Day” parade will mark the 80th anniversary of China’s war against Japan and the end of World War Two.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will also be among the 26 heads of state expected to attend the event and comes days after US leader Donald Trump said he wanted to meet Kim.

China is expected to display its latest weaponry including hundreds of aircraft, tanks and anti-drone systems – the first time its military’s new force structure is being fully showcased in a parade.