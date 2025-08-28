FBI investigates Minneapolis school shooting as anti-Catholic hate crime

A shooting at a school in Minneapolis that left two children dead and 17 others injured is being investigated as an anti-Catholic hate crime, the FBI says.

“The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X.

The two children, aged 8 and 10, were killed when an attacker opened fire through the windows of the city’s Annunciation Church on Wednesday morning as children were celebrating Mass.

The attacker, who died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was later named by police as 23-year-old Robin Westman.