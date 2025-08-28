Armenia understands EU and EAEU memberships are incompatible – Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia will take the necessary decision if the choice between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union becomes unavoidable.

Speaking to reporters, Pashinyan noted that discussions about Armenia’s possible accession to the EU are not new. “This is not a topic that has just emerged — it has been discussed for quite some time, particularly in connection with the draft law on initiating Armenia’s accession process to the European Union,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that Armenia fully understands the incompatibility of being a member of both the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union. “It is impossible to hold dual membership. When the moment comes, when the choice becomes final and unavoidable, we will make the appropriate decision,” Pashinyan stated.

He emphasized that any scenario is possible, depending on the will of the Armenian people, the current situation, ongoing negotiations, and the analysis of opportunities and alternatives.

Pashinyan also highlighted the active practice of mutual visits between Armenia and Russia, noting that he is expected to visit Moscow at the end of September, after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing. He recalled that he and Putin had also held a phone conversation earlier this month.