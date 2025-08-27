South Korea bans phones in school classrooms nationwide

South Korea has passed a bill banning the use of mobile phones and smart devices during class hours in schools – becoming the latest country to restrict phone use among children and teens, the BBC reports.

The law, which comes into effect from the next school year in March 2026, is the result of a bi-partisan effort to curb smartphone addiction, as more research points to its harmful effects.

Lawmakers, parents and teachers argue that smartphone use is affecting students’ academic performance and takes away time they could have spent studying.

The ban has its sceptics, including students, who question how it would work, its wider implications and whether it is addressing the root cause of addiction.