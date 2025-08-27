Narek Mkrtchyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed decrees appointing Narek Mkrtchyan as the country’s new Ambassador to the United States and relieving him of his post as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

Based on the Prime Minister’s recommendation and in line with Article 132 of the Constitution and the Law on Diplomatic Service, Mkrtchyan has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the United States, with residence in Washington, D.C.

According to another Presidential decree, Narek Mkrtchyan was formally relieved of his duties as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

Mkrtchyan served as Minister of Labor from August 2021.