First team of IAEA inspectors back in Iran, says IAEA chief Rafael Grossi

UN nuclear inspectors have returned to Iran for the first time since it suspended cooperation with them in the wake of Israel’s attacks on its nuclear sites, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday, August 26, Reuters reports.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told Fox News on Tuesday that “the first team of IAEA inspectors is back in Iran,” but that the agency was still discussing how to resume inspections. He added that “the reconstruction of this dialogue conversation is more difficult, but it’s not impossible. It’s not at all impossible.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told lawmakers Tehran had still not reached an agreement on how it would resume full work with the UN’s IAEA watchdog, parliament news agency ICANA reported. But he said the inspectors would supervise the changing of fuel at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, according to the report.

Iran has said it needs a new cooperation agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency after the 12-day air war in June with Israel that was shortly joined by the United States. The Iranian parliament passed legislation in June suspending cooperation with the IAEA and stipulating that any future inspections will need a green light from Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.