Davit Khudatyan appointed Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure

President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a decree appointing Davit Khudatyan as Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.

Davit Khudatyan previously worked as Governor of Armavir since January 2024.

He was the Mayor of Armavir from 2018 to 2024 and is a member of the ruling Civil Contract party.

Gnel Sanosyan stepped down from the post of Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure on Monday.