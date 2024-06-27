Start of visa liberalization talks with EU a priority for Armenia, Speaker Alen Simonyan tells Latvian FM

On an official visit to the Republic of Latvia, Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže.



Alen Simonyan emphasized that one of the priorities of Armenia is the start of visa liberalization dialogue with the EU, noting that Armenia expects the support of the Republic of Latvia in the matter.



Speaking about the “Crossroads of Peace” project initiated by the Armenian government, the Speaker of the National Assembly noted that the project envisages the development of regional communications based on the principles of sovereignty, reciprocity and equality.

Referring to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty, Alen Simonyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the principle of mutual recognition of territorial integrity based on the Alma-Ata Declaration.



Appreciating the role of the EU observervation mission stationed in Armenia, Alen Simonyan also expressed his gratitude to the Latvian government for the humanitarian aid provided to support the Armenian refugees of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Issues related to the repatriation of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan were also discussed.