101 seek medical help after clashes in Yerevan, 85 discharged from hospital

The Armenian Health Ministry says 101 civilians and police officers sought medical help after the clashes on Baghramyan Avenue on the eve.

Eighty-five people were discharged after receiving necessary medical care.

The health condition of the patient with wrist injury is assessed as satisfactory after he was operated on.

The other 16 persons are receiving the necessary medical assistance. They have light and moderate injuries.

The Police used flash grenades as tensions flared on Baghramyan Avenue on Wednesday. Supporters of the Tavush for the Motherland Movement led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan rallied in front of the National Assembly during the Q&A session with the Government.