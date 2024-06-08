International journalists visit “Wings of Tatev,” aerial tramway and Tatev Monastery

This week, the world’s longest reversible aerial tramway “Wings of Tatev” and the monastery complex of Tatev, one of the most significant spiritual, cultural and enlightenment centers of medieval Armenia, were in the spotlight of the international media.

The group of international journalists from acclaimed media outlets visited Armenia this week to discover the touristic potential and the ever-growing sphere of gastro tourism as well as to learn more about sightseeing landmarks, historical, cultural and spiritual centers of Armenia.

On June 7, the group was in Tatev. To reach the 9th century Tatev Monastery, the guests took the aerial tramway and were able to enjoy the panoramic view of the Vorotan gorge as well as flew over the “Devil’s Bridge” and the Great Hermitage of Tatev. In the highest point of the tramway (320 meters),the guests were treated to a gastronomic experience- a buffet organized by Chechil LLC embracing Armenian traditions, craft, heritage and elegance in the modern world.

Having arrived at theTatev Monastery, the guests visited the monks’ cells and a museum in a medieval oil mill. During the tour, they learned about the centuries-old history of Tatev, its role in the development of Syunik, as well as interesting facts, figures and events of the region.

Near the Halidzor station of the aerial tramway, the guests tasted Armenian flavors and discovered secrets of the national cuisine at the re-opened Tatevatun by Mirhav restaurant.

“This is not the first time the international media’s spotlight is on “Wings of Tatev” aerial tramway and the Tatev Monastery. Tatev has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Armenia. Every fifth guest of the country visits the aerial tramway. Thanks to this, the tourist flow to the Syunik region has increased 17 times compared to 2010. We hope that the international media’s visits and coverage will promote this trend and more and more people from different parts of the world will be able to discover this unique destination,” says Maria Butenko, CEO of Impulse Business Management Company, which manages the tramway.

The “Wings of Tatev” was included in the Guinness Book of Records as the longest reversible aerial tramway in the world (5752 meters).During the 13 years of operation, “Wings of Tatev” has welcomed more than 1 million visitors. Furthermore, the tramway was twice recognized as the best in the world according to World Travel Awards. “Wings of Tatev” received the first awardin 2021, and the second in 2023 -surpassing competitors from Bolivia, Brazil, Vietnam, Canada, New Zealand, the USA, and South Africa.

The “Wings of Tatev” project is a part of “Tatev Revival” program, initiated by Ruben Vardanyan and VeronikaZonabend. The aerial tramway is a non-profit project, and all its proceeds are directed towards the restoration of the Tatev Monastery and community development. The aerial tramway is managed by Impulse Business Management.