Lithuania to provide 100 000 euros in humanitarian aid to flood-affected Armenia

In response to the floods that caused great damage in Armenia and the international appeal of the Government of the country, Lithuania will allocate 100 000 euros, contributing to humanitarian efforts to eliminate the consequences of a natural disaster.

On Wednesday, the Government approved the allocation of funds from the Government’s reserve fund for humanitarian aid to Armenia. The funds will be allocated directly to the Government of Armenia to a special account opened by the country’s Ministry of Finance.

Heavy rains and flash floods in Armenia’s Lori and Tavush regions in late May have resulted in deaths, injuries and displacement, as well as extensive damage to critical infrastructure and major disruptions to public services.

The Government of Armenia applied for international assistance through the European Union’s Emergency Response Coordination Center (ERCC).