Armenian Defense Minister off to Bulgaria for working visit

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 5, 2024, 10:17
The headed led by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, has left for Bulgaria on a working visit, the Defense Ministry informs.

No other details are revealed about the agenda of the visit.

