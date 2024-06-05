Home | All news | Politics | Armenian Defense Minister off to Bulgaria for working visit PoliticsTop Armenian Defense Minister off to Bulgaria for working visit Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 5, 2024, 10:17 Less than a minute The headed led by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, has left for Bulgaria on a working visit, the Defense Ministry informs. No other details are revealed about the agenda of the visit. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 5, 2024, 10:17 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print