Two of the eight sections of railway destroyed in Armenia floods restored



Traffic has been restored in two of the eight damaged sections of the railway infrastructure from Sanahin station to Ayrum station. However, traffic is still limited, the South Caucasian Railway informs.

Curently, cleaning of the collapsed section of the Alaverdi-Haghpat road is being carried out by blasting and dismantling the destroyed structures, large-scale works are being carried out to clean the areas and build access roads for construction equipment. A ladder is being built on one of the destroyed sections.

At the Akhtala station, the restoration of the 230-meter-long power line, as well as the 400-meter-long communication supports and cables have been completed.

The cleaning of the external equipment of the station and the dismantling of the damaged automation devices have been completed.

At the same time, materials and equipment are being supplied from abroad, contracts have been being signed, stone supplies are being carried out from various quarries.

Preparatory works are underway at Ayrum station and materials and equipment are being imported in order to prepare for the reception of oil products. It is planned that a temporary scheme for the import of goods to Armenia will be organized through Ayrum station.

In general, 265 employees of the “South Caucasian Railway” company have been involved in the restoration works. Thirty employees have arribed from Russia. A few more specialists are expected from the “Georgian Railways” company.

At the same time, the company’s shunting locomotive continues to transport equipment and people to the off-road settlements of Karkop, Chochkan, Mets Ayr and Pokrr Ayr.