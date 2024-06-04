Armenian DM, Serbian Ambassador discuss bilateral defense cooperation

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Serbia to Armenia, Tatjana Panajotović Cvetković, and Defense Attaché, Lieutenant Colonel Zvezdan Krichak (residence in Tehran).

The Defense Minister congratulated Lieutenant Colonel Zvezdan Krichak on his accreditation in Armenia and wished him productive activity.

Issues of cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense were discussed. An agreement was reached to carry out work to sign an agreement between the Governments of Armenia and Serbia on defense cooperation.

Topics regarding reforms being carried out in the Armenian Armed Forces and regional security were also discussed.