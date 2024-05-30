Russia ready to help Armenia in restoring flood-affected areas – Zakharova

Russia is ready to help Armenia in restoring flood-affected areas, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters at a briefing.



“We saw a positive reaction and reiterate that all the proposals that were made are relevant. And as allies, we are always ready to lend a shoulder, based on the needs of Yerevan,” Zakharova said in response to the question on whether Armenia did respond to the offer of assistance after heavy floods in the north of the country.

She recalled that the Russian-Armenian Center for Humanitarian Response immediately joined in eliminating the consequences and handed over the necessary equipment to the Armenian authorities.

The Russian Ministry of Defense expressed its readiness to help with the forces and resources of the 102nd military base. The issue of providing assistance is also being considered by a number of Russian companies operating in Armenia, in particular, the South Caucasus Railways, which operates the Yerevan-Tbilisi route.



“It is actively involved in resuming railway traffic,” Zakharova said.

According to her, various specialists have been sent to the site. Together with the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, they are looking for solutions to difficult problems.



“Once again we express our condolences to the families and friends of those killed as a result of the rampant disaster and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. We will also provide all necessary assistance to restore normal life in the regions affected by the flood,” Zakharova noted.

The rivers of Debed and Aghstev overflew their banks on May 26 as a result of heavy rains, leaving four people dead. Hundreds were evacuated, the roads and infrastructure in Tavush and Lori regions have suffered significant damage.