The Lemkin Institute has launched a petition urging Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to immediately release all Armenians currently being held in Baku.

“Their detention is a gross violation of international law. By signing this petition, you can take action to restore the rights of Artsakh Armenians being held by Baku, as well as Armenian POWs and civilian hostages in Azerbaijan, some of whom have been held illegally for years,” the Lemkin Institute says.