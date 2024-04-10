Armenia not against starting delimitation from Tavush Province – PM

Speaking at the National Assembly today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signaled Armenia’s readiness to start the delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan from Tavush region.

“We don’t mind staring the delimitation process with Azerbaijan from Tavush province of the Republic of Armenia and Gazakh region of Azerbaijan,” PM Pashinyan said, presenting the report on the implementation of the government’s 2023 Action Plan.

He noted, however, that the delimitation is still not a security guarantee for Armenia in the future, noting that it does not guarantee that Azerbaijan will not launch a new aggression against sovereign Armenian territory or that Azerbaijan will withdraw from the agricultural lands of vital importance to more than three dozen Armenian villages it currently occupies.

“Will the delimitation in this section of Tavush guarantee that Azerbaijan will stick to the logic of delimitation and withdraw from areas of vital importance to more than 30 of our villages? No, it doesn’t. But the refusal from delimitation in the mentioned section guarantees that Azerbaijan will withdraw from those areas and this negative guarantee should be eliminated,” PM Pashinyan stated.