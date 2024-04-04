France concerned by recent incidents in Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter

France is concerned by yesterday’s incidents in the Armenian quarter of Jerusalem, the French Consulate General in Jerusalem said in a post on X.

“We call on the Israeli authorities to refrain from any unilateral action challenging the status quo in Jerusalem,” the Consulate said.

La France est préoccupée par les incidents d’hier dans le quartier arménien de Jérusalem. Nous appelons les autorités israéliennes à s’abstenir de toute action unilatérale remettant en cause le statu quo à Jérusalem. @francediplo — France à Jérusalem 🇫🇷 🇪🇺 (@FranceJerusalem) April 4, 2024

On April 3rd, 2024 at around 11 o’clock, an unlawful eviction was initiated by Israeli Police on the grounds of the Cow’s Garden located within the premises of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Patriarchate said in a statement.

The eviction began with the destruction of Armenian Patriarchate property, and assaults on clergy and indigenous Armenians. The officer leading the eviction was Assaf Harel.