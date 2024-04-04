France concerned by recent incidents in Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter

France is concerned by yesterday’s incidents in the Armenian quarter of Jerusalem, the French Consulate General in Jerusalem said in a post on X.
“We call on the Israeli authorities to refrain from any unilateral action challenging the status quo in Jerusalem,” the Consulate said.
On April 3rd, 2024 at around 11 o’clock, an unlawful eviction was initiated by Israeli Police on the grounds of the Cow’s Garden located within the premises of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Patriarchate said in a statement.
The eviction began with the destruction of Armenian Patriarchate property, and assaults on clergy and indigenous Armenians. The officer leading the eviction was Assaf Harel.