The only way to ensure peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is at negotiating table – Miller

The only way to ensure a sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is at the negotiating table, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller told reporters at a briefing.

Asked to comment on Azerbaijani side’s attempts to push a narrative that the Armenian side was trying to escalate, Millier said: “We saw the statement from the Government of Azerbaijan over the weekend. I would note that the EU monitoring mission said yesterday that the Armenia-Azerbaijan border was calm and quiet, with no unusual military troop or artillery movements, despite those statements.”

“We caution and will continue to caution against escalating rhetoric or hostilities along the border. We continue to encourage the creation of conditions for a just and dignified peace in the region, where the rights of all are respected. And as you’ve heard me say from this podium many times, the only way to ensure a sustainable peace is at the negotiating table,” he added.

“We will continue to make clear to both Armenia and Azerbaijan that escalation is in no one’s interest,” the Spokesperson said.