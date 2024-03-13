UN aid convoy uses new land route from Israel to reach north Gaza

The UN says a new land route has been used to deliver food to northern Gaza for the first time in three weeks, the BBC reports.

The Israeli military said six lorries from the World Food Programme crossed via a gate in the Gaza border fence.

Tuesday night’s delivery was “part of a pilot to prevent Hamas from taking over the aid”, it added.

It comes amid global pressure on Israel to allow more access to the Palestinian territory for aid amid a looming famine as it continues its war on Hamas.

A boat carrying 200 tons of food aid for distribution by a charity also set sail from Cyprus on Tuesday, inaugurating a new maritime corridor. It is expected to arrive near Gaza on Thursday.

However, it has been widely pointed out that access by road remains the quickest way to get in urgently needed supplies.

The UN said the WFP convoy was able to use an Israeli military road that runs along the Gaza border fence to reach the north and deliver enough food for 25,000 people to Gaza City.